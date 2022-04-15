New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The BJP Friday cited a number of government welfare measures to claim that what was done for the empowerment of Scheduled Tribes in the last eight years is much more than what rival parties did during their nearly six-decade-long rule.

The Modi government has eight members from the community in the council of ministers and they are in a position to lead society and ensure the community gets due support, respect and encouragement, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference here.

He was highlighting the government's measures for the community as part of the 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada' (fortnight dedicated to social justice) being observed by the BJP to mark its foundation day, which fell on April 6.

Out of the nearly 10 crore beneficiaries of the Mudra scheme, over 50 per cent are from the Scheduled Castes, ST and other backward classes, Bhatia said, adding this has effected positive change in their lives and boosted employment.

He also referred to the 'Stand Up India' programme in the context.

"In the truest sense, people from SC and ST communities have been able to become job creators from job-seekers," he said.

Over Rs 1,100 crore was allocated for education among SC and ST members in the first budget of the Modi government, he said, noting that it has now been increased to Rs 6,000 crore.

He said that over 36,428 villages with ST majority are being developed as "ideal villages" with an expenditure of Rs 7,300 crore.

Districts with big ST population have also been chosen in the the government's programme to develop "aspirational district".

Eklavya Model Schools have received focus for good education for children from the SC and ST community, he said, noting 452 new schools will be built for them in next five years while 211 will be renovated.

While freedom fighters from the community were ignored by the earlier governments, the Modi dispensation has gone a long way in highlighting their contributions, Bhatia said.

Previous governments have this mindset that if some basic facilities are given to the deprived sections of society, then their work is done, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that giving them only basic facilities is not enough as his goal is to bring them into the mainstream, he said.

