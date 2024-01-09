New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a meeting at party president JP Nadda's residence to discuss crucial issues like the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Sources from the party said that JP Nadda is presiding over the meeting and all national general secretaries are attending including BJP General Secretaries Tarun Chugh, Arun Singh and Sunil Bansal.

Earlier on Thursday, Nadda directed all state leaders to conduct a daily cleanliness campaign of two to three hours ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22.

According to sources, the party's top brass has issued letters to all state presidents, asking them to organise and conduct dedicated cleanliness drives from January 14 leading up to the Pran Pratistha event on January 22. Special awareness campaigns on cleanliness are also to be carried out, involving people from all sections of the society, party sources said.

Apart from dedicated cleanliness drives in all states leading up to the grand temple opening, Nadda has also called on his state charges to ensure that January 22 is marked as Diwali by lighting diyas (earthen lamps).

The cleanliness campaign, according to party sources, would involve activities such as sweeping, raising public awareness against the use of plastic, and ensuring cleanliness in temple premises using lime and clay.

Additionally, the party's national leadership has also called for special cleanliness campaigns at pilgrimage sites across states in the run-up to the January 22 opening of the Ram Temple. A special cleanliness campaign in the areas around temples and other places of worship will also be conducted, party sources informed, adding that the activities would include sweeping, collecting plastic litter, installing dustbins and using lime and clay for cleansing shrines and other places of worship.

Emphasising the need for a systematic plan, Nadda directed the state leaders to create a list of all locations for the cleanliness campaign. MPs, MLAs, party officials, and workers have been urged to actively participate in all the programmes, sources said, adding that the party has also instructed municipal bodies and other representatives to initiate cleanliness campaigns. (ANI)

