New Delhi, January 9: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted permission to NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty to become an approver in the case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over allegations that the media outlet received money to spread pro-China propaganda. Chakravarty had filed the application before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, seeking pardon in the ongoing case.

The judge allowed Chakravarty, who claims to possess material information that he is willing to disclose to the Delhi Police, to turn an approver in the case. During the last hearing, police sources had indicated that the agency will make a decision regarding supporting his application after thoroughly reviewing the information he provides in his statement. NewsClick Row: Delhi Police Question Activist Gautam Navlakha in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The court, on December 22, had granted 60 more days to Delhi Police to complete the investigation after it had moved an application before the court seeking an extension of three months. NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha is in judicial custody till January 20.

The police application sought an extension for the maximum period allowed under the law, which is 180 days from the day of the accused's arrest in cases filed under special acts, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The application stressed on the voluminous nature of documents and evidence in the case, stating that the agency needs to visit various locations outside Delhi, contributing to the expected delay. NewsClick Row: Court Reserves Order on Delhi Police’s Plea Seeking More Time for Probe Against News Portal Founder-Editor Prabir Purkayastha.

The Special Cell had registered an FIR in connection with the case on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code against NewsClick. In August, a New York Times investigation accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).