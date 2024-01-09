Patna, January 9: A speeding pick-up van knocked down and killed a mother-son duo in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Tuesday, police said. Shakuntala Devi and her son Shatrughan Sahni were on the way to bank to withdraw money on a bike when the accident occurred at Shahiyara village under Banthaha block in the district. Bihar Road Accident: Truck Carrying Train Coach Meets With Accident in Bhagalpur, Video Surfaces.

The local villagers rescued the victims and took them to the nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Following the accident, the pick-up driver managed to flee from the spot before the villagers assembled at the spot. Bihar Road Accident: Three Youths Killed in Road Mishap As Speeding Bike Crashes Into Parked Truck in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

This accident had caused massive outrage in the area. Angry villagers blocked the road and demanded immediate action against the errant driver. They also demanded compensation for the victim's kin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).