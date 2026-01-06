Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): A key meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held on Tuesday to discuss issues related to SIR in Uttar Pradesh, sources said. The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the meeting along with BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary and State Organisation General Secretary Dharmpal. Sources added that all BJP Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly from Uttar Pradesh also participated in the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting focused on launching a targeted campaign to ensure the inclusion of valid names that were omitted from the state's first SIR list. Feedback from the ground level and concerns raised by elected representatives are expected to be discussed in detail.

As per BJP sources, all MLAs and MPs have been asked to verify the status of deleted names from the voter list and ensure that the names of valid voters are restored. They have also been directed to assist voters in getting their names added to the list in their respective constituencies.

Sources said that today's meeting was expected to play a crucial role in shaping the BJP's organisational strategy and outreach efforts in Uttar Pradesh on the SIR issue in the coming days.

The party leadership also reviewed coordination mechanisms between party workers, MPs, MLAs and the administration to facilitate the inclusion process and address grievances related to SIR in a time-bound manner.

Notably, on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held discussions with senior central leaders in Delhi on the SIR issue, highlighting the importance attached to the matter by the party leadership.

He also launched a sharp criticism of the INDIA bloc over its opposition to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM-G) Act on Tuesday, asserting that their past misdeeds would come to light if they supported the legislation.

Describing the Act as a significant initiative, the Chief Minister said it is set to become a landmark reform for India's rural economy. He added that the press conference was convened because those who had allegedly plundered the nation's resources for years are now anxious about being exposed. (ANI)

