Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed the state's willingness to draw upon Australia's experience and expertise in the long-term, sustainable utilisation of infrastructure, housing, and other sports facilities for the Olympic Games, as per a CMO release.

He shared this perspective during a meeting held in Gandhinagar with the High Commissioner of Australia to India, Philip Green OAM. With reference to the Brisbane Olympic Games scheduled for 2032, the meeting included detailed discussions on Australia's ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure, accommodation, and related facilities.

Also Read | Know Why Indians Can’t Visit These 2 Countries Visa Free Despite India’s Passport Rank Climbing to 80th in Henley Passport Index 2026.

The High Commissioner elaborated on plans for the post-Games utilisation of this infrastructure, including its conversion into public housing and student hostels, as well as the use of sports grounds for other events.

The High Commissioner of Australia extended an invitation to a high-level delegation from Gujarat to visit Brisbane to observe and review the preparations. He also conveyed Australia's interest in partnering with Gujarat to offer advanced training, particularly in swimming, para-athletics, and high-performance centres.

Also Read | Parking Charges Doubled in Delhi: Rekha Gupta Government Doubles Parking Fees Under GRAP 3 and 4 to Discourage Private Vehicle Use.

While acknowledging the skills and excellence of Australian athletes, CM expressed optimism that progress can be made through collaborative efforts, enabling Gujarat's athletes to benefit from world-class training and perform strongly at the 2036 Olympic Games.

The High Commissioner of Australia also briefed CM on plans to establish a Centre of Excellence at Deakin University in GIFT City for sports science, sports business, and sports research, aimed at creating a comprehensive, self-sustaining ecosystem. He also invited Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to attend Deakin University's first convocation ceremony, scheduled for March 2026.

CM further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the strong and friendly relations between India and Australia, along with Australia's partnership in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, have benefited Gujarat across sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, apparel and clothing, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals.

The High Commissioner of Australia commended Gujarat's leadership and rapid progress in the renewable energy sector and conveyed Australia's willingness to support the state by sharing its expertise in renewable energy transition.

He also lauded the development of solar rooftop training facilities with a capacity of 2,000 trainees at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, highlighting in particular the increasing participation and enthusiasm of women in these programmes.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary Ajay Kumar, Managing Director of iNDEXTb Keyur Sampat, and other officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)