Jalna (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be in Opposition in the the state only for two-three days.

Speaking at the inaugural function of an agriculture department building here in the presence of state minister Rajesh Tope, Danve said, "I am a Minister in the Central government. Tope Saheb is a Minister in the state. I have been a Minister since two and a half years. Whatever you did in 14 years and what is left to do, do it quickly. Time is running out. If you want an opportunity in the future, we can think about it. But a lot of work needs to be done in the district. I am still in opposition for the next 2-3 days, so I will present my views before you as opposition leader."

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati.

The situation for Thackeray continues to become grimmer with his close aide switching sides and the chief minister himself falling short of numbers.

It seems that the legacy of Bal Thackeray, who founded Shiv Sena, has slipped from the hands of Uddhav Thackeray with the rebellion of Eknath Shinde as he claims of being a true Shivsainik, the battle of who holds the true legacy of Balasaheb has started.

As the rebels continue to be holed up in a Guwahati hotel, Shiv Sena filed a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 party MLAs. Subsequently, Eknath Shinde challenged the disqualification proceedings in the Supreme Court stating that the MVA alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support thus bringing it below the majority in the house.

However, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that on May 20, CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde to become CM if he wanted to, but at that time he did drama and now just a month later, he rebelled.

Former minister and Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is now in the Eknath Shinde camp, had said that the MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction.

The Shinde faction has named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

The naming of the group after the name of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attracted sharp reactions from the Uddhav faction as the Chief Minister said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder. (ANI)

