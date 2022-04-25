New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a committee to intensify efforts to make the party stronger ahead of the 2024 General elections.

Speaking on this development, National Vice-President of the BJP, Dilip Ghosh told ANI, "BJP has constituted 'Weak Booth Committee' team. There are four members per committee spread across the whole country. The purpose of these committees is to expand BJP's presence wherever it is weak."

"With this initiative, we are hopeful of getting the results we want in the upcoming 2024 elections," he said.

Today, a meeting was chaired by BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda in this regard. The meeting was attended by BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, CT Ravi apart from other members of the party.

Further speaking on whether this preparation is being done in view of the 2024 elections, Dilip Ghosh said, "2024 Elections are coming. Wherever there are shortcomings in the organization, it has to be removed. Modi government should again form the government in the country for the third time. We have started working in this direction."

"Different committees have been formed for different types of work in which the workers of the party have been given different responsibilities. In the meeting scheduled for today, we will interact with the party workers to know their thought processes," Ghosh had said before the meeting.

Notably, in the recently held Assembly polls in 2022, BJP came to power in Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa. (ANI)

