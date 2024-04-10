India News | BJP-JDS Leaders Visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a show of unity before the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) paid a visit to the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Vijayanagara on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Aswath Narayan, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CT Ravi and former Minister GT Deve Gowda were among the opposition leaders present at the Mutt.

"Our culture is to take the blessings of Swamijis, visit temples on the very first day of the New Year. Today, all candidates of the NDA alliance took the blessings of Adichunchanagiri. The coming 15 days is a very crucial period for our campaign," BJP sitting MP and candidate from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat, Tejasvi Surya said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Speaking on the popularity of PM Modi in Karnataka, Surya said, "All across the state, the energy, and enthusiasm is very positive towards the BJP. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing every day as the polling date is approaching.

On the BJP's performance in Karnataka and southern states of India, Surya said, "I am very confident that the BJP and NDA alliance will win on all 28 seats in Karnataka and in the rest of South India as well, including in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and in Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The NDA alliance will register its best performance ever in this election."

Karnataka will be voting on April 26 and May 7, during the second and third phases of the Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 General elections, the BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress won one, the Janata Dal (Secular) won one and the one seat was won by an Independent. (ANI)

