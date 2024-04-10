India News | BJP-JDS Leaders Visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Aswath Narayan, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CT Ravi and former Minister GT Deve Gowda were among the opposition leaders present at the Mutt.

Agency News ANI| Apr 10, 2024 03:32 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | BJP-JDS Leaders Visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
BJP-JDS leaders visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Vijayanagara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a show of unity before the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) paid a visit to the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Vijayanagara on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Aswath Narayan, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CT Ravi and former Minister GT Deve Gowda were among the opposition leaders present at the Mutt.

Also Read | Molestation in Mumbai Local Train: 25-Year-Old Yoga Teacher Molested on Running Train Between Bandra and Goregaon; Accused Arrested.

"Our culture is to take the blessings of Swamijis, visit temples on the very first day of the New Year. Today, all candidates of the NDA alliance took the blessings of Adichunchanagiri. The coming 15 days is a very crucial period for our campaign," BJP sitting MP and candidate from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat, Tejasvi Surya said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Speaking on the popularity of PM Modi in Karnataka, Surya said, "All across the state, the energy, and enthusiasm is very positive towards the BJP. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing every day as the polling date is approaching.

Also Read |

Daisy Ridley Birthday: Her Red Carpet Style is Nothing Short of Phenomenal Daisy Ridley Birthday: Her Red Carpet Style is Nothing Short of Phenomenal
  • Viral
    Meaning of 'Bhosadike' in Sanskrit Shows 'Sir, Are You Well?': Lost in Translation or Just Lost? Let's Find Out if the Viral Instagram Reel Video Is True or Hoax Meaning of 'Bhosadike' in Sanskrit Shows 'Sir, Are You Well?': Lost in Translation or Just Lost? Let's Find Out if the Viral Instagram Reel Video Is True or Hoax
  • Festivals
    Happy Puthandu 2024 Greetings and Puthandu Vazthukal Images: Send Wishes, Wallpapers and Quotes to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Tamil New Year Happy Puthandu 2024 Greetings and Puthandu Vazthukal Images: Send Wishes, Wallpapers and Quotes to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Tamil New Year
  • Videos
    Arvind Kejriwal Approaches Supreme Court Challenging Delhi HC Order On His Arrest By ED In Excise Policy Case Arvind Kejriwal Approaches Supreme Court Challenging Delhi HC Order On His Arrest By ED In Excise Policy Case
    • Close
    Search

    India News | BJP-JDS Leaders Visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Aswath Narayan, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CT Ravi and former Minister GT Deve Gowda were among the opposition leaders present at the Mutt.

    Agency News ANI| Apr 10, 2024 03:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | BJP-JDS Leaders Visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
    BJP-JDS leaders visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Vijayanagara

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a show of unity before the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) paid a visit to the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Vijayanagara on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

    Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Aswath Narayan, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CT Ravi and former Minister GT Deve Gowda were among the opposition leaders present at the Mutt.

    Also Read | Molestation in Mumbai Local Train: 25-Year-Old Yoga Teacher Molested on Running Train Between Bandra and Goregaon; Accused Arrested.

    "Our culture is to take the blessings of Swamijis, visit temples on the very first day of the New Year. Today, all candidates of the NDA alliance took the blessings of Adichunchanagiri. The coming 15 days is a very crucial period for our campaign," BJP sitting MP and candidate from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat, Tejasvi Surya said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

    Speaking on the popularity of PM Modi in Karnataka, Surya said, "All across the state, the energy, and enthusiasm is very positive towards the BJP. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing every day as the polling date is approaching.

    Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Misleading People on CAA, Facilitating Infiltrators for Vote Bank Politics, Says Home Minister Amit Shah (Watch Video).

    On the BJP's performance in Karnataka and southern states of India, Surya said, "I am very confident that the BJP and NDA alliance will win on all 28 seats in Karnataka and in the rest of South India as well, including in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and in Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The NDA alliance will register its best performance ever in this election."

    Karnataka will be voting on April 26 and May 7, during the second and third phases of the Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 General elections, the BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress won one, the Janata Dal (Secular) won one and the one seat was won by an Independent. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    India News | BJP-JDS Leaders Visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Aswath Narayan, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CT Ravi and former Minister GT Deve Gowda were among the opposition leaders present at the Mutt.

    Agency News ANI| Apr 10, 2024 03:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | BJP-JDS Leaders Visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
    BJP-JDS leaders visit Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Vijayanagara

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a show of unity before the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) paid a visit to the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Vijayanagara on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

    Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Aswath Narayan, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CT Ravi and former Minister GT Deve Gowda were among the opposition leaders present at the Mutt.

    Also Read | Molestation in Mumbai Local Train: 25-Year-Old Yoga Teacher Molested on Running Train Between Bandra and Goregaon; Accused Arrested.

    "Our culture is to take the blessings of Swamijis, visit temples on the very first day of the New Year. Today, all candidates of the NDA alliance took the blessings of Adichunchanagiri. The coming 15 days is a very crucial period for our campaign," BJP sitting MP and candidate from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat, Tejasvi Surya said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

    Speaking on the popularity of PM Modi in Karnataka, Surya said, "All across the state, the energy, and enthusiasm is very positive towards the BJP. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing every day as the polling date is approaching.

    Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Misleading People on CAA, Facilitating Infiltrators for Vote Bank Politics, Says Home Minister Amit Shah (Watch Video).

    On the BJP's performance in Karnataka and southern states of India, Surya said, "I am very confident that the BJP and NDA alliance will win on all 28 seats in Karnataka and in the rest of South India as well, including in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and in Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The NDA alliance will register its best performance ever in this election."

    Karnataka will be voting on April 26 and May 7, during the second and third phases of the Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 General elections, the BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress won one, the Janata Dal (Secular) won one and the one seat was won by an Independent. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    RR vs GT
    50K+ searches
    Anil Antony
    20K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Bayern
    20K+ searches
    Joker 2
    20K+ searches
    Umar Khalid
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change
    Google Trends Google Trends
    RR vs GT
    50K+ searches
    Anil Antony
    20K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Bayern
    20K+ searches
    Joker 2
    20K+ searches
    Umar Khalid
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly