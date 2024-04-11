Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday expressed his confidence that BJP-JDS together will win a minimum of 26 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Chief Media Coordinator of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Rajiv Maharshi said that the illusion of the ruling party will be dispelled on June 4 when Congress candidates will win all the five Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Also Read | Eid Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Five People Who Came for Picnic To Celebrate Eid ul-Fitr Day at Nadrai Canal Feared Drowned in Kasganj District, Rescue Operations On.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday expressed his confidence in winning all the 29 parliamentary seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, former Karnataka CM said that JDS and BJP have come together, and it will be helpful to the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | ECB Holds Interest Rate at Record High 4.5%.

"The response is good. PM Modi's popularity has increased. We are going to win a minimum of 26 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. There is no doubt about it," Yediyurappa told ANI.

"Because of Devagonda ji and Kumaraswamy ji support JDS and BJP have come together, and it will be helpful to the party to win more seats," he said.

On comparing the Lok Sabha elections with Assembly elections he said that don't compare both the elections together.

"In Assembly elections for some reason, we won't be able to win more seats. But don't compare Assembly elections with Lok Sabha elections. I am 100 per cent confident that BJP will win. We will win 26 seats JDS-BJP together. There is no doubt about it," he added.

When asked about Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's remarks and other Congressmen's remarks that they will win more seats in the state, he said that he don't want to want on that.

"I don't want to comment on that. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar let them have their own say. I will tell you today that after the result they will learn the truth. The atmosphere is very good. It is in favour of BJP," he said.

He further asked the Prime Ministerial candidate of Congress adding that "they don't have name for the Prime Minister post then how come they can say that they will win more seats? This is impossible. The people of Karnataka know what exactly work is going on in the state under the leadership of Modiji That's why I am telling you confidently that we are going to win more seats than last elections."

Responding to the CAA implementation, Abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram Mandir temple would boost NDA, he said that definitely it will boost the BJP-led NDA.

"These all things will be in favour of BJP. I am 100 per cent confident that we will win 400 seats. The entire country is in support of the BJP. There is no leadership in Congress party," he said.

He further denied discussing anything about former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and party leader KS Eshwarappa.

"I don't want to discuss about Eshwarappa at all," he added.

Eshwarappa is contesting as an independent from Shivamogga. He will fight against BY Raghvendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)