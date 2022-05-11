Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was working to ruin the education system of the state.

Refusal to fill thousands of vacant posts is an indicator of the government's intent, he said.

"The aim of this government is to ensure youngsters of Haryana are deprived of education and employment. To fulfil this purpose, teachers are not being assigned to schools and grants are not being given to universities," Hooda said in a statement here.

The leader of opposition in the state claimed there are 63 schools in Haryana with no teachers.

"There are about 40 schools where there is only one teacher. In Karnal, the chief minister's home district, 32 per cent of posts of lecturers are lying vacant. About 50 per cent of head teacher posts are lying vacant in entire Haryana. Not just schools, the post of the vice-chancellor of the Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, established in Jind during the Congress' tenure, is lying vacant for the last one-and-a-half years," he said.

Hooda claimed the government is targeting universities "after destroying schools of Haryana, and this is why it has decided to give loans to universities instead of grants".

"It seems that the government is preparing to auction the universities and hand them over to private entities. First universities will be plunged into debt and then orders will be issued to sell them," he alleged.

Hooda said that during the previous Congress government in the state, a policy was prepared to make Haryana a hub of education.

"Twenty-seven universities, a number of colleges, professional course institutes, ITIs, model schools, Kisan model schools, Aarohi model schools were opened in the state during the Congress tenure. Haryana got institutes like IIT, IIM and AIIMS during my government.

"But under the present BJP government, even if new schools, colleges, universities are being built, the government is not able to provide teachers, staff and facilities in the institutions built during the Congress tenure," he said.

The former chief minister said that during his government, more than one lakh government jobs were given in the education department alone.

"But today, about four lakh posts are lying vacant in different departments," he said. He added that about 40,000 posts are lying vacant in the education department and yet the government is not even thinking about recruitment.

"This is the reason that Haryana has the highest unemployment in the country and the youth of the state are agitating against unemployment," Hooda said.

