New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Countering Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor's allegation against the senior party leader, Congress Party on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of keeping the pot boiling without any basis.

While addressing the media on Sunday, Congress Party, in an official reaction, rubbished Rana Kapoor, who is being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), allegations that he was 'forced' by then Congress Union Minister to buy an MF Hussain painting for Rs 2 crores from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, while addressing the media, said, "This man makes allegations against dead people and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just wants to keep the pot boiling."

Singhvi said "2010 transaction is related to a person who is behind bars for years. 20 to 30 bail applications have been rejected, this man makes allegations against dead people and BJP just wants to keep the pot boiling. Neither Deora Saab is alive nor Ahmed Patel is alive to deny."

It is because this person wants to come out on bail and so, he is making such statements and naming political people.

"Loan books saw a dramatic increase in the BJP government. Who will answer this ?? 2014 - 50,000 Cr. 2019 - 2.41 lakh crore. 6th March 2022 - PM address PC in Delhi sponsored by Yes Bank," he added.

Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana Government invested money in sinking bank Yes Bank when the bank was in turmoil, Singhvi further added.

Atleast don't defame dead people like Deora and Ahmed Patel so casually. We all are well aware of the credibility of ED. What is the object of this? It's the pressure tactics? he stated.

"They are trying to scare people. To do political vendetta. We know the credibility of people who are accusing," Singhvi added.

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he was 'forced' by a then Congress Union Minister to buy an MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs 2 crores.

As per the chargesheet filed by the agency in a special court in Mumbai, Kapoor informed ED that he was forced by the then Petroleum Minister Murli Deora to buy the painting, and then Deora told the Yes Bank promoter that the sale proceeds were utilized for the treatment of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in New York.

Murli Deora held the position of Petroleum Minister in Congress-led United Progressive Alliance governments.

ED is investigating a money laundering case against Rana Kapoor and his family members.

A case has also been registered against Rana Kapoor for illegally giving a loan of Rs 1,900 crore to Gautam Thapar's Avanta company.

The ED has alleged that a bribe of Rs 300 crore was paid to Kapoor for facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore loans from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar's company. (ANI)

