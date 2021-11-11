New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dushyant Gautam on Wednesday informed that the party has kicked off the 'Ghar Ghar Bhajpa' campaign ahead of upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Speaking to ANI, Gautam said, "Our party workers from every booth will go to houses and help family members in getting COVID-19 vaccination. If their second dose is due, the party workers would book the second dose slot."

The BJP MP informed that the party will also distribute the BJP flags, scarfs, stickers and pamphlets containing the list of work done by the party. (ANI)

