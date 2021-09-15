New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being "disconnected from the ground" after he called the saffron party and the RSS "fake Hindus" who use religion for their benefit.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress here, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress is completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

Also Read | Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Major Reforms in Telecom Sector To Boost Employment, Growth, Competition and Consumer Interests.

BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh hit out at Gandhi saying that no one takes him seriously.

"Rahul Gandhi should not make these statements. He is totally disconnected from the ground. He has no information. That is the main problem," he told reporters.

Reacting to Gandhi's potshot at the RSS over respect for women, Singh said that if the Congress leader has any confusion on this he should visit the ground.

"No one takes him seriously. He is not a serious person. Look at the track record of Rahul Gandhi. Sometimes he speaks after reading papers, sometimes after copying two three lines, he doesn't know what is happening on the ground," he said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Gandhi's statement has hurt Hindu sentiments.

"In his address, Rahul Gandhi hurt Hindu religious sentiments. Laxmi, Durga, Saraswati are the centre of sentiments of crores of people. To say that Durga ji has been attacked, using such words is not right in reference to any religion," he told a television channel.

He tweeted that the words do not affect the gods.

"Neither Durga Ma nor Laxmi's powers have decreased...but yes, if someone's power has lessened because of her son's ignorance it is Sonia ma's," Patra tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)