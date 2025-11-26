New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)announced the launch of an extensive nationwide public awareness campaign aimed at countering what it terms as "misinformation and confusion" being spread by opposition parties regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, said the release.

A central team has been constituted under the leadership of BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh to spearhead the campaign. The team is visiting states where the SIR exercise is underway, organising workshops, and conducting engagement programmes to ensure accurate information reaches citizens at the grassroots level.

The team includes National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, along with K Laxman, Alka Gurjar, OP Dhankhar, Rituraj Sinha, Anirban Ganguly, K Annamalai, and several other senior leaders. This team is strategising the campaign using data-based facts, official inputs, and ground-level feedback gathered from various regions.

Party leaders assert that the opposition has been deliberately crafting a misleading narrative to misguide citizens, prompting the BJP to move into active mode across the country.

According to National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, "members of the team are consistently touring states, meeting party workers, and conducting workshops to ensure clarity and dissemination of correct information".

Chugh emphasised that the opposition is intentionally spreading false interpretations and rumours regarding SIR, and the BJP is fully prepared to counter these distortions.

Other team members informed that Meetings of BJP workers are continuously being held at every level -- from the state level down to the booth level in all the states where SIR is underway.

The BJP has reiterated that it will respond on every platform with verified facts and evidence to clear public confusion and present the real picture. Through coordinated efforts of senior leaders and on-ground teams, the party is actively working to raise awareness and ensure that citizens receive accurate, reliable information on SIR.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026.

The first phase of the SIR was held in Bihar in September, ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

The exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

