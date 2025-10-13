Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the ruling DMK, accusing them of relying on money power to secure votes and urged voters to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to oust the DMK from power.

K Annamalai participated in a statewide tour launched by BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, titled 'Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamizhanin Payanam.' The tour aims to strengthen the party's outreach ahead of the upcoming elections.

Addressing the event, he said, "DMK is brazenly confident that the party will come back to power. They believe they can buy votes by distributing money, thinking that the wealth they have accumulated over four years can be used to sway voters during the election...DMK must be removed from power, and the National Democratic Alliance must come to power. The DMK is arrogant, thinking that if there is a split in votes, they will come to power. We must break that notion and secure all the votes for our party. We need to win over the votes against the DMK as well as the general public's votes," he said.

He also highlighted the recent tragedy in Karur, where 41 people lost their lives, pointing to inadequate police presence as a failure of the state government.

"Two weeks ago, 41 innocent people lost their lives in Karur. The people came trusting that the police would be there and that the meeting would be safe, but not even a hundred officers were present," he said.

Earlier today, while speaking to reporters, K Annamalai also criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its handling of a case involving a private pharmaceutical company in Kanchipuram, allegedly linked to the deaths of 23 people in Madhya Pradesh and three children in Rajasthan.

Annamalai highlighted that the state government suspended only two drug inspectors after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intervened, accusing the TN government of creating an "illusion" and evading responsibility.

"A drug manufactured by a private pharmaceutical company in Kanchipuram has reportedly caused the deaths of 23 people in Madhya Pradesh and three children in Rajasthan. However, the Tamil Nadu government has suspended only two drug inspectors and is trying to create an illusion that it has no connection or responsibility in this matter. Yesterday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) took an important decision. This time, the agency has decided that every medicine produced in India must undergo mandatory testing before approval," he said. (ANI)

