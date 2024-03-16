India News | BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Urges Voters to Make Slogan 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' Successful

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for election to Lok Sabha and four state assemblies, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj urged every voter to cast their ballot and make the slogan 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' successful.

Bansuri Swaraj, BJP's candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, said, "This is the biggest festival of democracy, which will be held in 7 phases. I would like to make a request to every voter, especially in Delhi, to cast their ballot on May 25 and make the resolve 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' a success."

She further appealed to voters to press the button representing the lotus so that the BJP gets the majority mandate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the PM for the third time.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.

Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, the last date for making nominations is March 27. Polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories.

Phase 2 elections will be held from April 26, last date of nominations for candidates in April 4.

Second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, last date for nominations for candidates is April 19. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, last date for nominations for candidates is April 25.

Fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories.

Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, last date for nominations for candidates in May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, the last date for nominations for candidates is May 6. The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories.

Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates is May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 1 elections will be held in 102 constituencies, a total of 89 constituencies will undergo in phase 2.

In Phase 3, polling will be held in 94 constituencies. 96 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 4, and 49 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 5.

In Phase 6, polls will be held in 57 constituencies and also in Phase 7, 57 constituencies will undergo for polls.

The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13 while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are on April 19. Counting of votes will be held June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to District Magistrates and SPs to ensure level playing field. CAPF to be deployed adequately and assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district. Check posts & drones to ensure vigil. (ANI)

