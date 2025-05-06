Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Tuesday criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government over the murder case of Suhas Shetty, and stated that they give compensation to cow thieves but not to patriots and Hindu activists.

Ravi added that Speaker UT Khader said that the Fazil's family had no role in Suhas's murder, even though the investigation is still underway. He also said that while Minister Zameer Ahmed says he is ready to fight Pakistan if the Prime Minister permits, he should first act against those who shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans inside the Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking to the mediapersons, BJP leader CT Ravi said, "The Congress government gives compensation to cow thieves but not to patriots and Hindu activists. How did they know that Suhas was a goon in the murder of Fazil? Why are such claims being made? Why did Speaker Khader quickly say that Fazil's family had no role in Suhas's murder, even though the police are still investigating? There is doubt about the family's involvement. Minister Zameer Ahmed says he wants to fight Pakistan if the Prime Minister allows it, but first, he should act against those shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Vidhana Soudha. Our soldiers are ready to face Pakistan; we must first deal with enemies within."

He concluded by saying that the soldiers are ready to face Pakistan, but we must first deal with enemies who are within the country.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas Shetty murder case.

He said the state government planned to form an anti-communal task force to ensure action against those who indulge in communal activities.

Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on May 1, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. (ANI)

