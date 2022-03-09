Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLC Ram Chander Rao on Wednesday attacked the state government on its job notifications announcement and demanded to release the jobs calendar immediately.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Since the Telangana state was formed, the government has been announcing that they will declare 1,35000 jobs. But today after seven years, the government announced only 91,000 jobs."

"During the seven years, the government has claimed that they appointed 1,30,000 jobs but there are no such records for it. This is a false story. In fact, they have appointed only 35,000 jobs for Telangana state public service commission," he added.

The BJP leader said that the state government has not fulfilled its promise of 50,000 jobs made during MLC elections.

"We doubt the implementation of job notification. We demand, there should be a proper job calendar," Rao said.

He further said, "If they made an announcement on the jobs notification today, it is not because of good intentions but because of the pressure from BJP."

"We demand that government should announce 91,000 jobs notification immediately," he added. (ANI)

