Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thiruvananthapuram district vice president R S Rajeev has filed a police complaint against the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly A N Shamseer alleging that he insulted 'Hindu beliefs' in the guise of promoting rational thinking.

During a programme at a school in Ernakulam on July 21, the Kerala Speaker Shamseer allegedly said that the Centre should teach the children about accomplishments in science and technology instead of Hindu myths.

Also Read | Congress-Led Opposition Coalition INDIA To Bring No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government in Lok Sabha Tomorrow: Sources.

The complaint filed with the Thiruvananthapuram city police Commissioner said that a case should be registered under IPC Section 153 (a) which deals with promoting enmity between different groups and under Section 295 (a) which deals with insulting religion or religious beliefs

According to the complainant, the statement made by Shamseer is in violation of his constitutional oath and it should be taken seriously as they were made by the Assembly Speaker and a legislator.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Arrested for Trying To Extort Money From Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Mother by Threatening To Implicate Family in False Case.

The complainant has objected to the Speaker's alleged remarks over Lord Ganesh and the 'pushpaka vimanam' which was made by him in response to a question about who invented aeroplanes.

On July 24, BJP's National Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya had tweeted that the Kerala Speaker was exploiting his position to denigrate the Hindu faith and beliefs and questioned whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a former MP from Kerala will dissociate his party from such views or endorse it with his silence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)