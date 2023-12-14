Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopal Bhargava on Thursday took oath as pro-tem speaker of Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath to him at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital. MP CM Mohan Yadav was also present on the occasion.

After the oath taking ceremony, both the Governor and CM Yadav congratulated Bhargava by presenting him with a bouquet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Governor administered the oath of office to CM Yadav at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. During this, BJP leaders Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, among others, remained present at the venue.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Mohan Yadav said that the state would follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Madhya Pradesh will follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. I come from the land of King Vikramaditya and I am committed to the progress of the state and fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh. We will see the same good governance that existed during the rule of King Vikramaditya," Mohan Yadav told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP won on a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

