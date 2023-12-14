New Delhi, December 14: After a video of a man performing a stunt while hanging from the auto-rickshaw on Delhi’s Signature Bridge went viral on social media, the Delhi Traffic Police have impounded the vehicle and issued a challan to its driver, officials said on Thursday. The driver has been identified as Shiva from Ghaziabad. The video, which gained traction on social media, depicts the auto-rickshaw navigating the Signature Bridge while a man dangles from hit. Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Stunt Video: Youth Swinging From Speeding Three-Wheeler Collides With Cyclist at Signature Bridge, Probe On

The subsequent collision with a cyclist on the left was captured by a helmet-mounted camera on a passing biker, shedding light on the reckless incident. "The auto involved has been impounded, and Shiva has been located by Delhi Traffic Police personnel. Legal repercussions are imminent," said a senior traffic cop. Punjab: Man Crushed to Death by Tractor While Performing Stunt at Rural Sports Fair in Gurdaspur District; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Stunt Video

Requesting @dtptraffic to take strict action against this miscreant for performing dangerous stunts on the road, ensuring the safety of commuters. Auto Number: DL1R AA 9217 Location: Signature Bridge pic.twitter.com/HO10pEqpi9 — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) December 13, 2023

"Taking cognisance of this viral video, Delhi Traffic Police traced the Auto and challan for Dangerous driving, Without DL and other appropriate sections of MV Act has been issued,” the Delhi Police wrote on X, while sharing the video of the incident.

