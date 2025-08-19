Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madhavi Latha on Tuesday alleged illegal voting by Pakistani citizens in Telangana stating that they have backing of political parties including Congress Bharath Rashtra Samithi and AIMIM.

In her 'X' post, Madhavi Latha said the Pakistani citizens use forged documents to take loans, threaten national security and are possibly also involved in terror activities.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: City Reels Under Torrential Rain for 4th Day, Waterlogging Brings Traffic to Halt; IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall Over the Next 4 Days (Watch Videos).

She urged the centre to take immediate action on the matter and launch a CBI probe.

"Pakistani with fake Voter IDs in Telangana are illegally voting since 2018, backed by political parties like Congress, BRS, and AIMIM. They use forged documents, cheat women through "Love Jihad," take huge loans, and threaten India's national security, possibly involved in terrorist activities. Immediate action demanded: cancel citizenship, launch CBI probe, and hold corrupt officials accountable," Madhavi Latha wrote on 'X'.

Also Read | 'Destroying Constitutional Institutions': Nishikant Dubey Slams Rahul Gandhi As Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Earlier on July 26, Telangana Police detained Madhavi Latha and other leaders who were protesting at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Thursday night, alleging that the state government had demolished a temple in the area.

Madhavi Latha accused the state government of hurting the sentiments of the people and said that she was not allowed to protest peacefully.

"The state government demolished a temple and hurt the sentiments of the people. They are not allowing me to protest silently," Latha told ANI.

"The temple was built on government land...They demolished the temple late last night," she added. The police personnel were seen removing her from the protest venue and forcing her into a police vehicle.

Madhavi Latha contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Hyderabad seat against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BJP leader secured a total of 323894 votes and ended up losing the elections against Owaisi by 338087 votes. In total, Owaisi received 661981 votes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)