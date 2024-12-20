New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an absconding member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in BJP leader Praveen Nettaru's murder case in Kerala.

Kodaje Mohammed Sherif was picked up on arrival from Bahrain at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Also Read | Most-Bought Equity SIPs on Angel One in 2024: From HDFC Small Cap to Motilal Oswal Midcap and Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund, Check List Here.

A lookout circular was issued against Kodaje after his role was established in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru. Nettaru was murdered by PFI cadres and members on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

NIA, which took over the investigation on August 4, 2022, has so far arrested 20 persons and chargesheeted 23 accused, including three absconders, in the case. As per NIA investigations, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif was the PFI State Executive Committee member and head of the outfit's service team.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Hundreds of Organisations To Host 'Bhandara' Also Known As Free Community Kitchens During Month-Long Religious Festivities.

Kodaje, along with the co-accused, was involved in imparting arms training to the service team members in the Freedom Community Hall, Mittur. Kodaje was also responsible for conveying the instructions for targeted killing after a discussion at the state executive committee of PFI, said the agency. "It was on these instructions that accused Mustafa Paichar and his team had brutally hacked Praveen Nettaru to death." "The conspiracy was aimed at spreading terror and communal hatred and unrest in the society, NIA investigations further revealed. Investigations to unfold the complete conspiracy and arrest the absconders are continuing," added the NIA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)