Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday engaged in a war of words after the former used an article written by Tewari on the Adani issue to term the grand old party a "divided house".

Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, Jakhar took a dig at Tewari and the Congress, which has showcaused its Patiala MP Preneet Kaur for alleged anti-party activities, saying if another notice was in the offing.

Tewari, the Anandpur Sahib MP, hit back alleging Jakhar "never tries to understand anything holistically and thus tilts at windmills".

"Congress-a house divided ! While it blames Govt of collusion, its own Punjab MP, in an article, sees Hindenburg report as a geo-political conspiracy to sabotage India's growing strategic prowess. Another show cause notice in offing, after one issued to Mrs Parneet Kaur?” tweeted Jakhar, a member of BJP's national executive.

The Congress suspended Preneet Kaur on February 3 and had also asked her to explain why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities.

Kaur, the four-time MP from Patiala, is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP after being ousted from the Congress.

Reacting to Jakhar, Tewari said, "Difficulty with my friend @sunilkjakhar is-he never tries to read/understand anything holistically & thus tilts at windmills In my article in @IndianExpress I have explicitly laid out Case for a JPC. He perhaps never served on one. A JPC looks at all aspects fairly."

Jakhar replied to Tewari's comment and said his tweet was aimed at the Congress.

"Sh. @ManishTewari is right that I haven't grasped the meaning of his word-play. It's because I'm not a Janus faced person with abilities of doublespeak. Anyway my tweet was aimed at INC. My erudite friend getting riled up shows a Freudian slip - if not a tilt,” tweeted Jakhar, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress last year.

Tewari respond to Jakhar, saying, "Simple concepts like equity, fair play & impartiality when recommending a JPC probe are perhaps beyond feudal comprehension of my friend @sunilkjakhar not to talk of complex realities of financial markets & geo politics. Rest of his diatribe does not deserve dignity of a response.”

