Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): Punjab BJP president Sunil Jhakar demanded a special package for Punjab due to the adverse tension which was created at the Punjab border in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

In a post on 'X', Sunil Jakhar mentioned that he had raised the demand in the all-party meeting, which was convened by the governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria.

"Keeping in view the severe adverse impact of tension along the border during Operation Sindoor, I had raised the demand for a special economic package for Punjab during the all-party meeting convened by the Hon'ble Punjab Governor last week", the 'X' post said.

Jakhar further pointed out the demands made by the students in the border areas for the postponement of the UPSC prelims exams. He extended his support to their demand and urged the Union Government to consider the demands of the students and give them an equal opportunity.

"The demand by students of border areas for postponement of UPSC prelims exams is also in line with the impact of situation on border recently. I fully support their demand and urge the Central Govt and UPSC to favourably consider this to ensure equal opportunity to all students", the post further said.

Meanwhile, following the Operation Sindoor and cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan, lives have started to turn normal in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, announced on Wednesday that schools in certain border areas of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen on May 15.

In relief for students and parents, schools in several areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts will reopen tomorrow after being closed in the wake of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

In Jammu, the Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu zones will be reopening schools. In Samba, the Vijaypur region will open schools' tomorrow. The Kathua, the Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, and Ghagwal zones will also open the schools. (ANI)

