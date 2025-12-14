Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): BJP leaders on Sunday congratulated Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary on being elected as the new Uttar Pradesh President and exuded confidence that the party will secure a victory in the 2027 assembly election under his leadership.

Union Minister BL Verma said, "Congratulations to Pankaj Chaudhary on becoming the state president today; the BJP is the world's largest party. Our selections are done democratically; the party leadership makes the decision. He has been selected unanimously, and we will contest the 2027 elections under his leadership and hoist the BJP flag."

UP Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the party has elected someone who is connected to the people.

"Congratulations to him, heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the national leadership for appointing such a person who is connected to the people, who has great acceptability among the people... We will certainly form the government in 2027 with a bigger mandate than in 2017," Rajbhar said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Daya Shankar Singh said, "Pankaj Chaudhary is a 7-time MP, a senior leader of the party, a symbol of simplicity, and has direct relations with the workers. Under his and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, we will conquer 2027."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal handed over the charge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit to Pankaj Chaudhary in the presence of party leaders and workers.

Pankaj Chaudhary, who also serves as a Union Minister of State for Finance, is a seven-time MP from Maharajganj. He has succeeded Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, who was appointed state BJP president in August 2022.

After being elected as chief of the BJP state unit, Pankaj Chaudhary told ANI, "Today is a very happy day, and I have also been given a great responsibility... I will sit down with all party colleagues and decide on the future strategy."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Under the leadership of the state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, we will win more seats in 2027 than we secured in 2017."

UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari congratulated Pankaj Chaudhary. "It is a historic day as we are getting our new party president. The vision of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop and progress the state will be brought to ground reality with the support and effort of our new party president. In 2027, we will once again form a government in the state with a complete majority," he said. (ANI)

