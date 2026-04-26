New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation initiative organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), along with women participants who also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme as part of the event.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said she was pleased to be part of the initiative alongside women participants and highlighted the inspirational value of the Prime Minister's monthly radio address.

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"Today, I had the good fortune of joining the nation's Nari Shakti to listen to Mann Ki Baat and participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' program. Mann Ki Baat is such a program that the youth of our country eagerly await... It is a program that inspires enthusiasm across the entire country, imparts knowledge, and tells the youth about the kind of innovations taking place in our country," Swaraj said.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal highlighted the scale of the plantation drive and said it has grown into a mass movement with increasing participation.

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"...Prime Minister Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has become a mass movement today. More than 500 women are participating in the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam programme organised by NDMC here...This is our 21st programme today... We are committed to planting more than 1 lakh trees..." Chahal said.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda also praised the initiative, calling it a strong example of public participation combined with environmental awareness.

"NDMC's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' program happens every Sunday, and after that, a large number of mothers and sisters were present here to listen to Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat program. This is a great example of Nari Shakti. For the work being done here for the development of Delhi's parks and the large number of trees being planted, I thank all the officials and office-bearers of NDMC... The Mann Ki Baat program is a historic program," Panda told reporters.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The initiative aims to combine environmental conservation with a tribute to motherhood.

Meanwhile, during the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted wildlife conservation efforts in Chhattisgarh, noting the return of blackbucks in the state and emphasising the importance of maintaining harmony between humans and nature.

Referring to conservation efforts, the Prime Minister said that the population of blackbucks, which had once declined, has now seen a revival due to sustained initiatives.

"Blackbucks have reappeared in Chhattisgarh. Their numbers had once dwindled, but persistent efforts led to increased conservation. Today, they are once again seen roaming the open plains. This marks the return of our lost heritage," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about ongoing efforts to conserve the Great Indian Bustard, describing it as an important symbol of India's desert ecology and biodiversity. (ANI)

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