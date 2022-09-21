Dumka/Ranchi, Sep 21 (PTI) A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met the family members of a tribal girl who was allegedly raped and hanged from a tree recently, and handed over a cheque of Rs 28 lakh to them as financial assistance.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, who was part of the delegation, claimed before the media that the JMM-led state government tried to suppress the matter.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanged from a tree in Dumka on September 2. She was allegedly sexually exploited by a man, identified as Arman Ansari, on the pretext of marriage. The accused was arrested.

“There is no law and order in the state. The government tried to suppress the incident,” he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Accident: Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured After Bus Overturns in Jashpur District.

A few days before this incident, a man identified as Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on a 16-year-old girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. The girl, who reportedly had spurned his advances, succumbed to her injuries on August 28. The police arrested the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)