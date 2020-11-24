Leh, Nov 24 (PTI) BJP leader and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has sought handing over of pasture, state and civil land which is under the control of the Army at various places.

The demand was raised by Namgyal and Chief Executive Council, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC, Leh), Tashi Gyalson during a meeting with General Officer Commanding of Leh-based 14 corps Lt Gen P G K Menon, an official spokesman said.

The BJP leaders also sought easing out of restrictions along the border to allow the locals to take their livestock for grazing on traditional pasture land.

The spokesman said the two leaders met the Army GOC on Monday, also highlighting the exemplary cordial relationship between the Indian armed forces and the civil population since Independence and the support of Ladakhi people to the armed forces -- during war and peace.

They demanded release of land under the Army control in Leh town and its periphery, especially village pasture land and state land meant for public purpose and assured that LAHDC, Leh will provide alternative land at suitable location for the Army.

The two leaders also sought the release of three acres of land from the Indian Air Force control at Thoise Nubra to make UDAN scheme implementable.

Operationalisation of Thoise airport under UDAN which will make Nubra valley one of the most preferred tourist destination and the issue of easing out of restriction along border for native locals to take their livestock for grazing on traditional pasture land along border were also demanded, the spokesman said.

They also demanded deployment of soldiers of the Ladakh Scout Regiment on the Sino-India border, construction of bunkers for civilians living along the border to protect their lives in an emergency and formal permission for tourists visiting the Siachen base.

The spokesman said various other important demands and issues deliberated at length in the meeting includes establishment of a separate command in Ladakh, extension of battalion in Ladakh Scout Regiment and opening of women battalion in Ladakh scout, opening of Sainik/Airforce/Military School in Leh, functioning of advance landing ground of Chushul, Mudh and Fukchey, construction of alternative military airport in Padum Zanskar and Wakha Thang.

