Pune, Feb 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman from Beed district of Maharashtra has died in the city under suspicious circumstances, with BJP leaders seeking probe into the death.

The woman, who hailed from Parli in Beed district, fell down from the third floor of a building in Mohammwawadi area of suburban Hadapsar here in the wee hours of Monday.

A case of accidental death was registered with Wanwadi police station while the police are also probing if it was suicide.

The local unit of the BJP submitted a memorandum to the police, saying that as per some social media posts, the woman was in a relationship with a minister in the Maharashtra government.

When asked by reporters about the allegations, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said it was a serious incident.

"I have been told that some video clips are doing rounds on social media. I expect that Pune Police will conduct a detailed investigation and truth will come out," he said.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking probe.

Another BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde, who hails from Beed, also demanded a thorough probe in the case.

