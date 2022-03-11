Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Friday if state BJP leaders remained "arrogant" after their party's victory in the Assembly polls, bulldozers will run over their office here.

The Rajasthan food and civil supplies minister made the remark a day after some BJP workers reached the party office here with earth-moving machines to mark the party's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The BJP had repeatedly in the elections referred to the razing of illegal structures with bulldozers by the Yogi Adityanath government in UP.

Talking to reporters, the minister said BJP leaders should not "remain arrogant".

"(BJP state president) Satish Poonia should not be arrogant, otherwise, bulldozers will run over the BJP office," the minister said interacting with reporters here.

Reacting to the comments, BJP MLA and spokesperson Ramlal said Khachariyawas has lost self-control due to the thumping victory of the BJP in the Assembly elections, therefore, he was giving such statements.

He also dared him to run a bulldozer on the BJP office.

"His statement reflects his own arrogance. There was no need for such a statement. If he has the courage, then he should run a bulldozer (over the party office)," he said.

MLA and former minister Vasudev Devnani also targeted Khachariyawas, saying Congress leaders have no faith in Lord Ram.

"When they saw that an atmosphere of Hinduism is building up in the country, they started going to temples. Bulldozers were run over the properties of musclemen in UP," he said.

