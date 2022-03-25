New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The BJP accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday of mocking at those who lost their lives to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are "shameless anarchists".

Posting a picture showing Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs laughing in the Delhi Assembly, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh tweeted: "Never forget. They are laughing (at) people who lost their lives in J&K due to terrorism, laughing at mothers who lost their children, children who lost their parents, security forces who were killed, women who were butchered, children who were shot at.... Shameless anarchists."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted: "Face of Hindu hatred looks like this."

During his speech in the Assembly on Thursday, Kejriwal had said the BJP MLAs demanding that "The Kashmir Files", a film showcasing the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, be made tax-free in Delhi should upload it on YouTube and make it free for all.

During his address in the Assembly, the Delhi chief minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains. He mocked BJP leaders for their support to the film, which highlights the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee the valley following the onset of terrorism.

Some critics have accused the makers of "The Kashmir Files" of painting Kashmiri Muslims in a bad light.

