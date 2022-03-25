Panaji, March 25: Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about a likely heat wave in Goa over the next two days, the state government on Friday issued an advisory urging people to stay hydrated and exercise caution.

"Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty. Wear light weight, light coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun," an advisory issued by the state Revenue department said.

"Carry water with you while travelling. If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs. Use ORS, coconut water, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body. Open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area adequately," the advisory added. Temperatures in Goa scaled to 33 degrees Celsius on Friday and is expected to scale a further two degrees over the next two days according to the IMD. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions Over Saurashtra, Kutch; North-Eastern States To Witness Rainfall.

"The state of Goa will be facing an extreme hot weather conditions and rise in maximum temperature above of the normal maximum temperature and minimum temperature above of the normal minimum temperature with the corresponding Red Colour Code, for safety tips for Heat waves the following mitigation should be taken," the advisory mentioned.

"Avoid cooking during peak hours. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body. Avoid high-protein food and do not eat staple food," it also said.

