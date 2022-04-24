New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Roopa Ganguly on Sunday completed their terms as Rajya Sabha MPs.

Both were nominated members of the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | India’s Last Village ‘Mana’ on China Border Claims To Be Source of Saraswati River.

They took to Twitter to express their gratitude and shared their experiences as MPs of the Upper House.

Gupta tweeted: "Today I complete my term as an MP in Rajya Sabha. The past six years has been a voyage of discovery. I moved from a ringside view of public life to being in the ring itself. I rediscovered Bengal, made new friends and some enemies. I look forward to future challenges in a rising India."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Eight People, Including Three-Month-Old Baby Killed in Odessa Shelling’, Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He also said that in active politics, one must think big and long term, answer phone calls and know when to speak and when to observe silence. He said that every question doesn't merit answers. One must observe civility in speech and respect the other side even if they don't reciprocate, he added.

Gupta had unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal Assembly elections. He had to quit his Rajya Sabha membership following controversy over his nomination for the Assembly polls in West Bengal.

Reacting to a tweet by MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, Vijayasai Reddy V, who praised Ganguly for her contribution in the parliament and Commerce Committee, Ganguly thanked him for his support and called him an inspiration for new MPs.

"Thank you Sir, @VSReddy_MP It's been a wonderful experience working under your guidance, you have nurtured new MPs like myself, you have been very patient with our inadequacy and have been an inspiration. I must say, You are a great teacher. Regards," she tweeted.

MP Vijayasai Reddy V wishing Ganguly for her future endeavours tweeted,"Bidding farewell to Smt. Roopa Ganguly, Nominated MP of the Rajya Sabha. She will be remembered for her contribution in the Parliament and her consistent performance in the Commerce Committee. Wishing her all the best with the hope that she will return to the RS. @RoopaSpeaks."

Roopa joined BJP in 2015 ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls in 2016. Later, she was nominated in 2016 as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha by the President of India.

She also served as the president of BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal.

A farewell was organised in the Parliament on March 31, for the 72 Rajya Sabha members who are retiring from the Rajya Sabha this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)