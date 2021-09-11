Margao (Goa) [India], September 11 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Goa, Digambar Kamat on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Goa government and said its claim of 100 per cent Covid vaccination was another addition to its pack of lies.

Alleging that the BJP government has tried to mislead and misguide the people with false claims of achievements, the former CM said, "The recent claim by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant of 100% Covid vaccination to eligible population is one more lie added to the pack of lies."

While questioning the allegedly false announcements made by CM Pramod Sawant, Kamat said that the BJP government made a "Business from Sickness" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I urge Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to verify facts and figures before making any tall claims. I want to remind the Union Health Minister as well as the Chief Minister that the over-excitement of the BJP Government to declare Goa as a Green Zone had resulted in Covid havoc in Goa. The government needs to be sensitive and responsible," said Kamat.

He said the government has been lying that no deaths are taking place due to lack of oxygen to the COVID patients.

"The insensitive BJP Government first declared Goa as Open Defecation Free when Government is still ordering new mobile toilets and people still going out on open in many parts of the State," claimed the former CM.

Later Government announced Goa is connected with tap water in every household. Unfortunately, even in this festival, people in PWD ministers constituency are dependent on well or river water, claimed the leader of the opposition.

"Time has come to put to rest the 'Jumlaas' of BJP. I appeal to every Goan to question the BJP Government on their falsehood and lies. Time has come to put an end to their fake propaganda," he added. (ANI)

