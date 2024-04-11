Agartala, Apr 11 (PTI) CPI(M) politburo member and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lacks internal democracy.

"The NDA has set a target of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP itself targeting to win 370 seats alone, leaving only 30 seats for the 32 non-BJP partners", he said while addressing an election rally in South Tripura's Belonia.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Explores Opportunities for Girls in Gaming Sector During Meet With Influencers, Payal Dhare Highlights Rising Female Participation in Tech and Gaming Sector in India.

"We don't have any problem with that. It is up to the NDA partners what they think of BJP's target. But if the target materialises, then how will democracy sustain? If the BJP returns to power, this will be the last election in the country", he said.

Criticising BJP's Hindutva ideology, Sarkar termed the demolition of the 500-year-old Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh as an act of injustice.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi Syndicate Nabbed in Delhi: Sharpshooter of Gangster Bishnoi Gang Involved in Firing Incident in City Arrested.

"Actually, the RSS-backed BJP has been persistently trying to attack the secular fabric of our constitution to install a one-sided rule in the country", he said.

Sarkar questioned the construction of the new Parliament House, stating that no MP had demanded it.

He argued that the existing Parliament building had sufficient space and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritising personal glorification through the inauguration of the new Parliament building instead of addressing the nation's fundamental issues.

"The old Parliament has enough space. No MP had ever demanded to build a new Parliament building. Modi wanted to glorify his name by inaugurating the new Parliament ignoring the basic problems of the country", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)