Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): A meeting of BJP legislative party was held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Wednesday.

Party's central observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani led the meeting and was also attended by party's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other party leaders.

Devendra Fadnavis' name was proposed to be the leader of the legislative party and was supported by all leaders.

BJP's central observer Vijay Rupani started the process of leader selection for the legislative party. Party MLAs proposed their names as per procedure.

Rupani said, "I start the process of leader selection of legislative party. We are Democratic Party and we will elect our leader as per the wishes of the MLAs present here. You can propose names as per procedure."

During the meeting, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the party won a historic mandate for Mahayuti and is committed to take Maharashtra to the number one position with the help of PM Modi.

"We all fought a historical election in the leadership of Devendra Fadanvis and we won a historic mandate for Mahayuti. We are committed to taking Maharashtra to the number one position with the help of PM Modi. We should thank crores of the people of Maharashtra that we contested 149 seats and won 132 which is the highest in history. Our allies also won 57 and 41 seats. 7 MLAs have also given support to us so we will have 237 Mahayuti members in this Assembly," he said.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar led NCP is likely to declare their Chief Ministerial face for Maharashtra today.

Speaking to reporters, Independent MLA Ravi Rana said that the people of Maharashtra needs Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of the state for its development and future.

"Maharashtra needs Devendra Fadnavis for its development and future. We are with him...People of Maharashtra want Fadnavis to be CM..." Rana said.

Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President, Chitra Kishor Wagh said, " Maharashtra women's dear brother's name is going to come in sometime today. We all sisters are very happy and it is just a matter of time..."

Preparations are underway with full swing for swearing in of new Mahayuti government.

Leaders of Mahayuti alliance visited Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday to oversee preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister, scheduled to take place on December 5. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the assembly polls.

Several leaders including BJP leader Girish Mahajan, Gulab Rao Patil and Sanjay Shirsat, visited the sports ground.

The event is expected to be attended by senior NDA leaders and several Chief Ministers and Prime Mister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a meeting with concerned officials to take stock of the preparations for the event to be held at Chaityabhoomi on the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on December 6.

The meeting was held in hybrid mode and was attended Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, State Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik among others.

The results of Maharashtra assembly polls were declared on November 23 and the Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP secured a resounding victory. (ANI)

