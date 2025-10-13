New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi on Sunday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda. After a long brainstorming session on seat distribution and candidate selection, the BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates on Monday in Patna, Bihar, according to sources.

A top BJP source said, "The party is likely to announce its first list of candidates tomorrow (Monday) in Patna. Today (Sunday), we discussed almost all seats, and names have been finalised for most of them."

Ahead of the meeting, senior BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with NDA allies Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, and Sanjay Jha, announced their seat-sharing arrangements on the social media platform X.

The NDA on Sunday officially announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Under the arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

