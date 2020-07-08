New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP may soon have a new team of office-bearers as the party prepares for electoral battles including in Bihar this year and seeks to strengthen its organisational base.

ANI has learnt that BJP president has held rounds of consultations since India entered `unlock phase' in the battle against coronavirus.

Sources said the final touches are to be given by the top leadership of BJP.

They said that the norm of `one person, one position' will be broadly followed in the formation of the new team.

JP Nadda took over as party president in January this year but the new team is yet to be announced.

All eyes are also on the BJP's highest decision-making body parliamentary board. Four positions are to be filled which have been left vacant after the demise of Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Anant Kumar.

M Venkaiah Naidu had also left as a member of the board on his election as the country's Vice-President.

Interestingly, the cabinet reshuffle is also reportedly on the cards and there is speculation that some news faces from the organization may join the government and vice versa.

It is learnt that keeping in view the approaching state elections in Bihar and West Bengal, representation from these states is expected in the new team.

Apart from new members joining in the parliamentary board, changes are expected at the level of general secretary, vice president, and secretary.

Leaders from states where the party is struggling to strengthen its base are likely to find space in the new team.

While some leaders are likely to be promoted, some may be dropped from the national team. Also, the number of posts is expected to be increased and it is likely to depend on the growth of the party in states where it performed well.

Apart from Bihar and West Bengal, the new team is likely to have leaders from Odisha, northeastern states and southern states.

While Bihar is scheduled to go for assembly polls later this year, West Bengal, a state where party is making keen efforts to come to power, will go for elections next year. (ANI)

