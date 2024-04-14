Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) The BJP manifesto embodied the country's ambition and achieving it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sole mission, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday and stressed the poll document was poised to actualise the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world beset by geopolitical tensions as the BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

According to a statement, Adityanath lauded the party's manifesto, which is anchored on 14 new resolutions and four pillars focusing on the welfare of the underprivileged, youths, women, and farmers.

He emphasised that the manifesto is aligned with the aspiration of building a developed India and said that it was PM Modi's commitment to the people of India.

The prime minister strives for a developed India through self-reliance and fostering inclusive growth for all in line with the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Adityanath said.

He highlighted that over the past decade, 250 million individuals have risen above the poverty line and experienced a transformative change in their lives.

The BJP manifesto talks about the party's commitment towards empowering 100 million women through self-help groups and catalysing comprehensive transformations in their lives over the next five years, the senior party leader said.

Emphasizing the significance of the four pillars, Adityanath said, "The BJP has unveiled a 'Kalyan Sankalp Patra' designed to impact every sector."

The manifesto is poised to actualise the vision of a self-reliant and developed India through PM Modi's assurance, he said.

"Millions of BJP workers are poised to imbibe the vision outlined in the ‘Sankalp Patra' as their life mission, striving to materialize the concept of a developed India. Their efforts aim to contribute to realizing the nation's hopes and aspirations", he added.

