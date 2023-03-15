Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): BJP MLAs staged a walkout on the opening day of the Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday. claiming that they were dissatisfied with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's reply on the issue of MLA funds being stopped.

The chief minister, in his reply on the issue on the floor of the Assembly, said each citizen of the state was in debt of Rs 1 lakh.

The CM was replying to an adjournment motion brought by the BJP members for a discussion on the MLA fund issue.

The motion was rejected by the Speaker, prompting the BJP members to stage a walkout from the House.

Former chief minister and the present Leader of Opposition in the House, Jairam Thakur told reporters, "This is the first time, and unfortunately so, that the Opposition members staged a walkout from the Assembly on the very day of the Budget session."

The opening day of the Budget session was witness to a ruckus as the Opposition members brought an adjournment motion under Rule 67, seeking a discussion on the Congress government not releasing the last instalment of the MLA funds.

Dissatisfied with the CM's reply, the BJP MLAs left the House in a huff.

Thakur alleged that the CM wanted to fulfil his election guarantees by stopping the MLA fund.

"Development works have come to a halt owing to lack of funds. The ruling MLAs themselves are voicing their displeasure by sending letters to the government," the former CM said.

Thakur said the Opposition brought an adjournment motion under rule 67 to discuss the restoration of the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund but the government tried to divert the issue.

"The MLALAD Fund was increased to Rs 2 crore during our government," he said.

He said that during his government's tenure, Rs 1.5 crore (for each MLA) was released under this head while the balance amount of Rs 50 lakh would have been released, if the BJP had won the elections.

He added that after changing the government, Congress held back this amount citing budgetary constraints and later stopped the release of the funds altogether.

Terming the government's decision as anti-people, he said the Opposition members will fulfil their responsibilitys regardless of whether they receive funds or not.

"We will continue to oppose this anti-people move inside and outside the Assembly. The government wants to fulfil its poll guarantees by stopping the MLA fund," Thakur said.

On the walkout by the BJP members, CM Sukhu said it was aimed merely to be remain in the news.

"The Jairam government opened 920 institutions without any budgetary provision and staff. The government has not stopped the MLA fund but it has been withheld. This is because the 6th Pay Commission has been implemented in the state and the previous BJP government had made no monetary provisions," he said.

Sukhu added that the BJP government has left behind crores of arrears that are to be paid to government employees. "The state is in a total debt of Rs 86,000 crore. Every person in Himachal Pradesh has a debt of Rs 1 lakh on them but it won't deter the government from going ahead with its develoment plans. We are here to change the administrative system for public welfare, and not to enjoy the fruits of power," he said.

The government is working to get Himachal out of debt by generating resources.

On day one of the Budget session, the government tabled two Bills, including the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, which was promulgated on January 23 by the Governor under the proviso to Article 213 (1) of the Constitution.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri introduced another Bill to levy water cess on the generation of hydroelectricity in the state.

Agnihotri said, "As we talk about the state's debt, our river water could be used to generate resources. We have a generation of 10,991 MW and a total of 172 power generators. This will enable us to raise taxes from water and boost coffers. It will generate Rs 4,000 crore for the state exchequer. I signed it (the Bill) past midnight, at 2.08 am, and would like to congratulate all our officials and employees on drafting it."

"In the coming days, we shall generate more resources from our power generators. Our biggest objective would be to implement this law once it comes into force," Sukhu said. (ANI)

