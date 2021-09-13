Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP might misuse its power to fulfil its political agenda and that the party is keeping an eye over polling booths.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said SP workers must get down to work without wasting any time.

"There should be no laxity on any booth, and party workers should not forget that they will not get a second chance. To save the piousness of festival of democracy, SP workers have to remain alert and make a concrete strategy, so that the BJP does not cheat the public," he said.

Referring to the use of a purported image of a Kolkata flyover in an Uttar Pradesh government advertisement to project the economic progress of the state, Yadav said that wherever good work has been done, the BJP has never hesitated to claim it as its own.

