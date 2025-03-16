New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The BJP Minority Morcha on Sunday launched the 'Saughat-e-Modi' campaign, aiming to reach out to 32 lakh needy people during Eid.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign will provide essential items to those in need through 'Saughat-e-Modi' kits.

Jamal Siddiqui, National President of BJP Minority Morcha, announced the campaign during a virtual meeting attended by national office bearers, state in-charges, state presidents, and district presidents.

The meeting was chaired by Siddiqui, with BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the chief guest.

The Morcha's 32,000 office bearers will connect with 32,000 mosques to identify and provide assistance to 32 lakh needy individuals.

Siddiqui emphasized the importance of helping the poor, weak neighbours, and relatives during the holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan marks the beginning of a month-long period of fasting, reflection, and self-discipline for Muslims worldwide. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of a long period of dawn-dusk fasting.

In addition to Eid, the Morcha will also participate in Good Friday, Easter, Navroz, and Indian New Year celebrations, distributing 'Saughat-e-Modi' kits and promoting communal harmony.

This initiative highlights the BJP Minority Morcha's commitment to promoting unity and support for needy communities across various faiths. (ANI)

