Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Amit Satam, who is the BJP MLA from the Andheri West Assembly constituency, was announced as the president of the Mumbai unit of the party on Monday.

Satam will be replacing Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar in the post.

Also Read | Nikki Bhati Murder Case: Police Make 4th Arrest, Victim's Father-in-Law Satveer Bhati Caught in Greater Noida Dowry Case.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar were present on the occasion.

While speaking at the press conference, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that under Amit Satam's leadership, the BJP will break records in the upcoming BMC elections. He also hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, terming him a "serial" liar.

Also Read | Apple's 4th Store Opening in Pune Next Week in India, Will Be 2nd Retail Store in Maharashtra Amid Planning iPhone 17 Series Launch; Check Prices, Specifications and Features of Each Model.

"I know that the BJP will break the record in the presidency of Amit Satam. Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar. Some leaders in Maharashtra are also dreaming like Rahul Gandhi," Fadnavis told reporters.

Amit Satam's appointment comes after the reunion of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray.

On August 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will fight the BMC elections together.

"Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will contest municipal elections together and win. The combined strength of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, along with the unity of the Marathi people, is the key to victory in elections," Sanjay Raut said.

In July, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared a stage at the Worli Dome in Mumbai as they held a joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) to introduce Hindi as the third language.

The Thackeray brothers garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a joint rally of their parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), at the Worli Dome in Mumbai.

While addressing the 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he has come to "stay together" with his brother Raj Thackeray."We have come together to stay together", Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the gathering.

The BMC elections are expected to be held in October this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)