Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has appointed MLA Rameshwar Sharma as Protem Speaker till the election of Assembly Speaker.

This comes after Jagdish Devda had resigned as pro-tem speaker after his inclusion in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Addresses BJP's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' Event, Credits Party Workers in Bihar for Role in Controlling COVID-19.

Devda resigned on July 2 as he was made part of the cabinet headed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier on Thursday, twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh Reach 1,041: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)