New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A political row has erupted in Delhi over Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, with BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay dismissing AAP's allegations of disrespect.

Upadhyay accused AAP of using the issue to divert attention from corruption charges and visited Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, highlighting the broken statue of the freedom fighter.

Amidst the controversy, BJP MLA Upadhyay visited Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park and highlighted the broken statue of Bhagat Singh.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Upadhya said, "The statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has been broken in this park for the last three years. He alleged that for the last 10 years, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti was here, but he did not care about the statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

He further added, " Aam Aadmi Party only pretends, and if they had been so concerned about Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the condition of this park would have been different. He instructed the officials to repair this statue soon. He also said that we highly respect Shaheed Bhagat Singh and believe in work, not politics."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading the public, stating that they have "decided to spread lies" and criticized the party for previously placing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's portrait alongside those of BR Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, calling it an insult to their legacy.

Tiwari's remarks come amid ongoing political tensions between the BJP and AAP in Delhi. APP has accused the BJP of trying to sideline BR Ambedkar's legacy by replacing his portraits with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in key government offices, including the Delhi Chief Minister's office and the Assembly.

Speaking to ANI Tiwari said, "These people (AAP) have decided to spread lies...When they were in power, they used to put Arvind Kejriwal's portrait alongside Dr BR Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. This is tantamount to insulting them..." (ANI)

