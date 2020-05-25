India News | BJP MLA Slams Arvind Kejriwal for 'false' Claims of 30,000 Beds for COVID-19 Patients in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday slammed Chief Minister Arvind-Kejriwal led government for claiming to have 30,000 beds for treating COVID-19 patients here while he claimed that the State government had only an arrangement for 4500 beds in hospitals here.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "We haven't alleged anything. We have only stated that on April 7 Arvind Kejriwal had said that there are 525 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi and 2950 beds are also available and apart from this 30,000 beds are ready with them. On May 20 the Delhi Government stated that they only have 3150 beds. The national capital has over 14,000 cases today but only 200 beds have been increased here."

Also Read | 272 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Rajasthan Today, Number of Cases Rises to 7,300: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

"Now Kejriwal is saying that 4500 beds are available with them then where are the rest of the beds? He also stated that 1 lakh random testing will be conducted here, when was it conducted? He should increase the number of beds here and the arrangements for testing should also be made," he added.

He added, "We have demanded the Lieutenant Governor (LG) that an enquiry should be conducted on how many coronavirus positive patients have died due to the negligence and non-attendance of patients by doctors in hospitals here.'

Also Read | BJP to Hold Over 750 Virtual Rallies, 1000 Video Conferences To Mark Completion of One Year of 2.0 PM Narendra Modi Government.

Meanwhile, Ramvir Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition (LoP) said that people have died in hospitals here due to the Delhi government's negligence.

"Negligence has occurred in many Government hospitals in Delhi, patients died as they did not receive treatment. Many patients were not treated well, nobody touched the deceased patients. The patients died due to negligence. There are various cases like this which should be investigated," he added.

Both the politicians denied having information about the incident where Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari was seen playing cricket, flouting social distancing norms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)