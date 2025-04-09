Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday applauded the decision by the High Court for upholding a death sentence to the five convicts in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blast case.

He further thanked the police for conducting a good investigation and succeeding in getting a death sentence to the terrorists.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MLA said, "The High Court has upheld the death sentence. This is a very good decision. For this, I thank the police that despite political pressure, they conducted a good investigation, collected all the evidence and succeeded in getting the death sentence for all those terrorists..."

Giving details about the incident, Singh said that the incident occurred on February 21, 2013 in which 150 innocent people were injured and 18 people were killed.

On April 8, the Telangana High Court confirmed the death penalty of the people awarded by the NIA special court, and dismissed their criminal appeal petition.

The NIA court delivered its final judgment in December 2016.

The counsel for one of the convicts said that they would approach the Supreme Court in an appeal against the High Court order.

"High Court has confirmed the judgement passed by the Trial Court, confirming judgement of the trial court. I am the counsel for accused number 6. We are definitely going to appeal against the order in the Supreme Court as we believe in the justice system of our country. Definitely, we will go to appeal. Because the judgement copy has not yet been given and the judge has stated that the copies will be available today," Advocate Mohd Shujaullah Khan told ANI.

The criminal appeal petition was filed in 2016. The petitioners wanted the High Court to set aside the judgment pronounced by the special court on December 13, 2016.

The Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case was investigated by the NIA. The petitioners who were awarded the death penalty are Ahmed Siddibappa Zarrar alias Yasin Bhatkal, Ajaz Shaikh, Zia Ur Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akthar alias Haddi, and Mohammed Tahseen Akthar alias Hassan."

On 21-02-2013 at 18:58:38 hrs and 18:58:44 hrs, two bomb blasts took place at Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, resulting in the death of 18 persons and causing injuries to 131 persons. The first blast took place at a bus stop in Dilsukhnagar, and the second near A1 Mirchi Centre, Dilsukhnagar," the NIA said.

The first accused in the case, Mohd Riyaz alias Riyaz Bhaktal, is still absconding. The five convicts were alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives. (ANI)

