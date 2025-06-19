Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was on Thursday shifted to AIIMS-New Delhi as his health condition remained critical.

Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court who resigned last year to join the BJP and fought the Lok Sabha polls, was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis.

The 63-year-old was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata since Saturday night.

"We felt that there was little improvement in his health condition. So we decided to take him to New Delhi for better treatment. He will receive advanced treatment there," state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The decision to shift Gangoipadhyay was taken on Wednesday night, a relative said.

He was being treated by a multidisciplinary team of clinical specialists at the Kolkata hospital.

Gangoipadhyay represents the Tamluk constituency in Purba Medinipur district in the Lok Sabha.

